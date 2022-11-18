Cubs claim INF Rylan Bannon off waivers from Braves

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have claimed infielder Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. Bannon made his big league debut this year, appearing in four games with Baltimore and one with the Braves. He went 2 for 14 with five strikeouts. The 26-year-old Bannon, a native of nearby Joliet, Illinois, was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth round of the 2017 amateur draft. He was part of the July 2018 trade that sent infielder Manny Machado to Los Angeles.

