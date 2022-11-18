Davis leads Lakers past Pistons 128-121 for 2nd straight win
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 38 points and 16 rebounds, Lonnie Walker added 17 points and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Detroit Pistons 128-121 to win consecutive games for only the second time this season. LeBron James missed his third straight game with a left groin strain for the Lakers, unable to return even after his struggling team had the previous four days off. Alec Burks scored 23 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 for the Pistons, who have lost six straight. Detroit dropped back-to-back games in Los Angeles to open a six-game road trip.