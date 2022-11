ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Tucker DeVries scored 22 points and reserve Sardaar Calhoun scored 13 points and Drake beat Buffalo 80-72 in a Paradise Jam contest. Roman Penn’s three-point play with 2:08 to go broke a 72-all tie and the Bulldogs never trailed again. LaQuill Hardnett finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulls.

