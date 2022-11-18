Duvernay-Tardif back with Jets after working on residency

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Veteran guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has signed with the Jets’ practice squad. He stepped away from football after spending the last two months of last season with the Jets so he could focus on working on his medical residency program at a Montreal-area hospital. The 31-year-old offensive lineman opted out of the 2020 season while with Kansas City to work on the front lines of the pandemic as an orderly at a long-term care facility in Montreal. He returned to playing football midway through last season and was traded from Kansas City to New York. Duvernay-Tardif played in eight games with the Jets but put his NFL career on hold again to focus on his medical career.

