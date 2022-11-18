Ellis, Peterson, Morgan lead USC past Mount St. Mary’s 83-74

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 19 points, Drew Peterson added 15 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists and Southern California beat Mount St. Mary’s 83-74. Joshua Morgan made 6 of 7 from the field and finished with career highs of 15 points and 12 rebounds. The 6-foot-11 junior added four blocks for USC (3-1) and has 15 this season. Peterson assisted on a layup by Ellis to close an 8-0 run that made it 59-44 with 9:20 to play and the Trojans led by double figures until a 10-0 run by Mount St. Mary’s trimmed its deficit to 75-68 with 2:43 remaining but the Mountaineers got no closer. Dakota Leffew scored 21 points for Mount St. Mary’s (1-3). Malik Jefferson had 16 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

