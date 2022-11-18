Higgs making most of chances and shares lead at Sea Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Harry Higgs is part of a three-way tie for the lead in the RSM Classic at Sea Island. That’s a big deal because Higgs lost his full PGA Tour card last season and now only has conditional status. He had a 63 at the tougher Seaside course and shares the lead with recent Texas grad Cole Hammer and Andrew Putnam. Hammer overcame a pair of sloppy bogeys and shot 66 at Seaside. Putnam had a 65 on the Plantation course. The final two round are held at Seaside. Among those one shot behind was Joel Dahmen.

