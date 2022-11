DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Italian referee Daniele Orsato has been chosen to handle the opening game of the World Cup. Host country Qatar will play Ecuador on Sunday. That is three days before Orsato’s 47th birthday. FIFA previously imposed a mandatory age limit of 45 on match officials for international games. Orsato was a video review official at the last World Cup. He refereed the 2020 Champions League final won by Bayern Munich.

