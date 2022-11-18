Jets’ Washington shining as assistant after All-Pro career

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Washington was a dynamic running back in the NFL and an All-Pro kick returner who is tied for the league record with eight kickoffs returned for touchdowns. His competitive nature has taken him from the playing fields to the sidelines as a coach. Washington is an assistant with the New York Jets, working with special teams and running backs. He started his coaching career as an intern in Jacksonville and is working his way up the coaching ranks. Washington says the NFL is providing more opportunities now for minority coaches than it did when he was playing.

