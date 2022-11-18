Lamar Jackson misses practice, but Harbaugh says he’ll play

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson missed practice because of an illness, but Baltimore coach John Harbaugh says the Ravens’ star quarterback will be fine for Sunday’s game against Carolina. Jackson has yet to miss a game this season. The Ravens listed him as questionable for Sunday on their injury report. Baltimore did not rule anyone out on that injury report. Tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards are questionable as well. Andrews was a full participant at Friday’s practice. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis is doubtful after missing two straight practices.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.