Mayden’s 2 TDs to Shaw help SDSU beat New Mexico 34-10

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jalen Mayden threw two touchdown passes to Mekhi Shaw, Kenan Christon scored on a 49-yard run and San Diego State beat New Mexico 34-10. Mayden hit Shaw for a 51-yard TD to open the scoring about 5 minutes in, Nate Jones ripped off a 51-yard run that set up a 6-yard scoring run by CJ Montes to make it 7-7 going into the second. Jaylon Armstead capped a nine-play, 91-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run early in the second quarter and Shaw added a 30-yard touchdown grab that made it 21-7 with 1:48 left in the first half. New Mexico (2-0, 0-7) has lost 11 straight conference games.

