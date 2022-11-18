Miller leads No. 18 Alabama past Jacksonville State 104-62

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller continued a dominant freshman campaign with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block in No. 18 Alabama’s 104-62 win over Jacksonville State. Miller shot 9 for 12 from the floor and made seven of his nine 3-point attempts while playing just 25 minutes. Mark Sears and Nimari Burnett scored 18 points apiece for Alabama. Jacksonville State was led by 13 points each from Amanze Ngumezi and Juwan Perdue.

