NCAA women’s Final Four to remain on same weekend as men’s

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA women’s basketball committee has decided women’s Final Four will continue to be played the same weekend as the men’s Final Four for the foreseeable future. The committee’s fall meeting concluded Friday. An eight-month review of the women’s basketball championship included looking into moving the semifinal and championship games to an alternate weekend from the men’s Final Four. The women’s semifinals have traditionally been played on Friday and the championship game on Sunday while the men’s semifinals are played Saturday and the title game on Monday of the first weekend of April.

