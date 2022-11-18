Rockies claim LHP Brent Suter off waivers from Brewers

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. The 33-year-old Suter went 5-3 with a 3.78 ERA in 54 appearances this past season. He struck out 53 and walked 22 in 66 2/3 innings. Suter had spent his entire big league career with Milwaukee, making his debut in 2016. He was the longest-tenured Brewer and had served as the team’s union representative. Suter owns a 36-19 record and 3.51 ERA in 196 career appearances, including 39 starts. He has 338 strikeouts and 98 walks in 394 2/3 innings.

