Sanogo scores 24, No. 25 UConn beats UNC-Wilmington 86-50

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Junior Adama Sanogo scored 24 points to lead No. 25 UConn to an 86-50 victory over UNC-Wilmington on Friday night. Sophomore Jordan Hawkins returned from concussion protocol to add a career-high 20 points for the unbeaten Huskies. Hawkins was 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. Freshman Alex Karaban finished with 12 points. The Seahawks were led by Shykeim Phillips and Jamarii Thomas, who each had 16 points.

