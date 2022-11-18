Shannon scores 29, No. 15 Illinois rallies past No. 8 UCLA

LAS VEGAS (AP) — No. 19 Illinois rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat No. 8 UCLA 79-70 in the Continental Tire Main Event. Terrence Shannon Jr. made 8 of 9 3-pointers and scored 29 points with 10 rebounds. The Illini will play No. 16 Virginia in Sunday’s championship game. UCLA faces fifth-ranked Baylor in the consolation game. UCLA led 44-29 early in the second half. The Bruins were in front by 10 points when Illinois then went on a 22-6 run take a lead it never gave back.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.