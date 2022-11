For the first time in 12 years, USA Basketball is not atop the world men’s rankings. FIBA, the sport’s governing body, has updated its rankings — and Spain is in the top spot, a sliver ahead of the U.S. The four-time defending Olympic champion Americans moved into the top spot after winning the FIBA world championship in 2010, and had been there since.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.