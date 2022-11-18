Stanford scores first 19 points, beats Cal Poly 80-43

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford opened the game with a 19-0 run and the Cardinal cruised to an 80-43 victory over Cal Poly. James Keefe scored the first five points for Stanford (2-2), Spencer Jones hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Michael Jones sank three free throws and a 3-pointer to put the Cardinal up 17-0. Michael O’Connell added a layup before Trevon Taylor got Cal Poly (1-2) on the scoreboard with a 3-pointer with 12:51 left in the half. Max Murrell hit four 3-pointers from there to help Stanford take a 47-19 lead at intermission.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.