Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead

CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs nailed a wild 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 108-107 after blowing a 19-point lead. The Magic led by 19 in the third quarter, only to see the Bulls tie it early in the fourth. The Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic had a chance to seal a win against his former team, but he missed two free throws with Chicago up 107-105 with 12.2 seconds remaining. The Magic got the rebound. Suggs dribbled up the right side, spun, stepped back and nailed a 3 over Ayo Dosunmu. DeMar DeRozan then missed a heave at the buzzer, giving the Magic their first win in seven road games this season. Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 21 points. DeRozan scored 41.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.