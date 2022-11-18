Temple beats former conference rival Rutgers in HOF Showcase

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Khalif Battle scored 24 points, Jamille Reynolds had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Temple beat former conference rival Rutgers 72-66 in the Hall of Fame Showcase. Battle scored 13 points in the first half and didn’t score after halftime until the 10:02 mark, but Temple was able to keep its double-digit lead until Rutgers used a 7-0 run to get within 51-45 with 6:57 left. Rutgers got as close as four points, 70-66, down the stretch but Hysier Miller sealed it with two free throws. Miller had 12 points and 10 assists and Zach Hicks scored 10 for Temple.

