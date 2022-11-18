Skip to Content
Virginia basketball back on court, honors shooting victims

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Virginia’s basketball players wore sweatshirts in warmups Friday that honored three Cavaliers football players who were fatally shot nearly a week ago. The names of those players were on the backs of the shirts, and their jersey numbers and the words “UVA Strong” were on the front. The game against Baylor in the Continental Tire Main Event semifinals in Las Vegas was Virginia’s first basketball game since the campus shooting Sunday in which the three football players were killed. The Cavaliers canceled Monday’s home game against Northern Iowa.

