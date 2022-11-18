With heavy hearts, No. 16 UVA beats No. 5 Baylor in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock off No. 5 Baylor 86-79 in the team’s first game since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a campus shooting. Virginia’s players wore sweatshirts in warmups that honored the victims from Sunday’s shooting, which led to the cancellation of the Cavaliers’ scheduled home game a day later. Virginia went on a 21-2 run in the second half and twice went ahead by 22 points. Franklin scored 10 points during that burst. Keyonte George scored 20 points for Baylor and LJ Cryer had 19.

