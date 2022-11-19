NEW YORK (AP) — The Stonehill Skyhawks defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 81-79 led by Isaiah Burnett’s 30 points. The Skyhawks improved to 2-3 with the win and the Crusaders fell to 1-3.

