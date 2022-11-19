Caufield scores late, Canadiens beat Flyers 5-4 in SO

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored with three seconds left to force overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 in a shootout Saturday night. Caufield scored his second goal of the game, beating Carter Hart with a one-timer from the left side with Montreal goalie Jake Allen off for an extra attacker. Nick Suzuki had two assists and scored in the shootout for Montreal. Allen stopped 25 shots. Owen Tippett scored twice for Philadelphia, Travis Sanheim had a goal and an assist and Hart made 28 saves. The Flyers are 0-4-2 in their last six.

