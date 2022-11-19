Devils beat Senators, stretch winning streak to 12 games

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Akira Schmid made 25 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 for their 12th straight victory. Erik Haula, Nathan Bastian, Jesper Boqvist, Yegor Sharangovich and Michael McLeod scored for New Jersey. Ottawa continued to struggle, having won just twice in its last 11 games. Late in the game, there was a faint chant of “Fire D.J.!” D.J. Smith is the head coach. Anton Forsberg started the game but was pulled early in the second period after allowing the third goal on 18 shots. Cam Talbot finished the game allowing one goal on 17 shots.

