Fofana helps Navy top No. 17 UCF 17-14

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fullback Daba Fofana rushed for 114 yards, and Navy beat No. 17 UCF 17-14 without completing a pass. Navy dominated possession of the ball and gained 248 yards, all on the ground. Xavier Arline threw incomplete on team’s only passing attempt. The loss dropped UCF out of first place in the American Athletic Conference. Mikey Keene replaced quarterback John Rhys Plumlee in the second half and immediately led the Knights to their only touchdown of the game.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.