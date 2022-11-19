Indiana rallies for a 39-31 victory over Michigan St. in 2OT
By BOB TRIPI
The Associated Press
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Shaun Shivers ran for 115 yards and scored two touchdowns, including a one-yarder in double overtime, to lift Indiana to a 39-31 come-from-behind victory over Michigan State. After both teams had field goals blocked in overtime, Shivers scored the game-winner on the second play of double overtime. Michigan State failed to score as it could only get to the 13-yard line. The Hoosiers had trailed by as much as 17 points in the game.