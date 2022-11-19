Jarry shuts down Jets in Penguins’ 3-0 win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Tristan Jarry stopped all 32 shots he faced for his 12th career shutout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-0. Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist, Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored, and Sidney Crosby had two assists for Pittsburgh. The Penguins won for the third time in five games (3-1-1) after losing seven straight (0-6-1). Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots for Winnipeg, which lost for the third time in 11 games (8-2-1).

