King, Marquette upset No. 3 Texas in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jordan King scored 17 of her 25 points after halftime while Marquette held third-ranked Texas to 31% shooting to beat the Longhorns 68-61 in Saturday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Golden Eagles led this one by 13 in the third quarter, then held on when the Longhorns twice pushed to within a single point. It marked the highest-ranked opponent the Golden Eagles have beaten in program history. Sonya Morris scored 13 points to lead Texas, which again played without star Rori Harmon due to injury.

