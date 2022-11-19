Leona Maguire makes up 7 shots to tie Lydia Ko for LPGA lead

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko’s road to a $2 million payoff is a little rougher. Leona Maguire of Ireland shot a 63 and made up seven shots on Ko to tie her for the lead at the LPGA Tour’s season finale. Ko had to settle for a 70. They are tied for the lead with round one to go in the CME Group Tour Championship. At stake is $2 million for the winner. That’s the richest payoff in the history of women’s golf. Ko is still in control to win player of the year. No one was closer than five shots to Ko and Maguire going into Sunday.

