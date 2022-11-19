Maple Leafs hand Sabres 8th loss in a row with 5-2 victory

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored twice, Matt Murray made 32 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday night for the Sabres’ eighth straight loss. John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano also scored and Mitch Marner had two assists to push his points streak to 12. The Leafs Maple are 6-1-2 in their last nine and 10-5-4 overall. Alex Tuch and Casey Mittelstadt scored for Buffalo. The Sabres fell to 7-11-0. They haven’t earned a point in the standings since Nov. 2.

