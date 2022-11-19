Maryland wins in blowout fashion, 95-67 over Saint Louis

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Donta Scott scored 25 points, Don Carey and Hakim Hart scored 16 points apiece and Maryland rattled Saint Louis for a 95-67 win in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off. The Terrapins (4-0) broke it open in the last 10 minutes of the first half outscoring Saint Louis 32-13. Maryland led 51-27 at halftime and were never threatened in the second half. In its first four games Maryland has an average margin of victory of 23.5 points. Javonte Perkins scored 17 points for Saint Louis.

