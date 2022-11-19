McClellan has career day, No. 8 Bama tops Austin Peay 34-0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jase McClellan rushed for a career-high 156 yards and two touchdowns and Jermaine Burton caught a pair of scoring passes from Bryce Young in No. 8 Alabama’s 34-0 win over Austin Peay. The Crimson Tide took awhile to get going against FCS Austin Peay in a Bryant-Denny Stadium that wasn’t much more than half full. But McClellan and Burton had their biggest games for the Tide. Burton posted his first 100-yard receiving game since transferring from Georgia, with seven catches for 128 yards.

