Missouri St. runs past Indiana St., 24-7 in season finale

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Kevon Latulas had 100 rushing yards and scored a touchdown Jacardia Wright added 85 yards and two touchdowns as Missouri State closed out its season with a 24-7 win over Indiana State. The Bears were ranked as high as No. 4 in the FCS at one point in the season but stumbled to five straight losses. Missouri State (5-6, 3-5 Missouri Valley) won three of its last four games. This is the first season the Bears will not make the FCS playoffs in Bobby Petrino’s three years as head coach.

