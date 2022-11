WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Enzo Arjona threw a 72-yard scoring pass to Dymere Miller with 7:32 remaining and the play served as the game-winning score and Monmouth beat Stony Brook 24-21. The play occurred within a minute of the Seawolves taking a 21-17 advantage when Daron Bryden threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Ross Tallarico.

