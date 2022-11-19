No. 11 Tennessee women beat Rutgers in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Rickea Jackson scored 26 points as No. 11 Tennessee beat Rutgers 94-54 on Saturday in the opening game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Jordan Horston added 12 in her return from injury for the Lady Vols. Tennessee entered this game with its first 1-2 start since the 1981-82 season. But the Lady Vols made 13 of their first 21 shots to build a big lead. Tennessee shot 53% for the game and made 12 of 25 3-pointers. Kaylene Smikle scored 16 points to lead Rutgers. The Lady Vols play in Sunday’s semifinals. The Scarlet Knights play in the consolation rounds.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.