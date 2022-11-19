No. 3 Michigan beats Illinois 19-17 after Corum hurts knee

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jake Moody made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with nine seconds left to give No. 3 Michigan a 19-17 win over Illinois. The undefeated Wolverines played much of the second half without star running back Blake Corum, who grabbed his left knee after being tackled just before halftime. Michigan will now turn all its attention to playing rival and second-ranked Ohio State on the road, where they have not won since 2000 with a spot in the Big Ten champinship game and likely in the College Football Playoff at stake.

