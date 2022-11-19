Samford beats Mercer 50-44 in 2OT to cap record season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Quincy Crittendon scored on a 25-yard run in the second overtime and Samford defeated Mercer 50-44 on Saturday for the Bulldogs’ first outright conference title in 86 years. Samford’s 10-1 record matches the 1991 team for the best regular-season record in school history. The Bulldogs, who clinched at least a tie for the SoCon title last week, last won an outright conference championship in 1936 when then-Howard College won the Dixie Conference with a 5-3-1 record. After Samford and Mercer scored touchdowns on their first overtime possessions, Mercer missed a field goal to open the second overtime. Crittendon ended it on the second play of Samford’s possession.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.