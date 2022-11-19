Tarleton snaps 3-game skid, routs Houston Christian 49-7

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Beau Allen threw three touchdown passes and Tarleton routed Houston Christian 49-7 in a nonconference matchup. Tarleton (6-5) snapped a three-game losing streak while Houston Christian (2-9) ends its season losing its last seven. Allen was 13-of-23 passing for 207 yards. Darius Cooper had six receptions for 155 yards receiving with a touchdown catch for Tarleton. Derrel Kelley III had 24 carries for 239 yards rushing and two scores. Justin Fomby threw for 152 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Houston Christian (2-9).

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.