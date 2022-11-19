VanDerveer hits pool, transcends women’s coaching eras

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tara VanDerveer makes the two-minute walk from Maples Pavilion to the pool three times a week to get in her mile-long swims. Regular swimming is one more thing Stanford’s women’s basketball coach squeezes into her jam-packed days three times a week to keep mentally and physically ready as she begins her 37th season on The Farm. Her No. 2 Stanford team will take on top-ranked South Carolina on Sunday in a showdown of the past two NCAA champions.

