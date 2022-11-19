Vidal’s 242 yards lead Troy past UL Monroe 34-16

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Kimani Vidal rushed for a career-high 242 yards, Antonio Showers returned a fumble 13 yards for a touchdown, and Troy defeated Louisiana-Monroe 34-16. Vidal’s fourth career 100-yard game included two touchdown runs of five yards. The first gave the Trojans a 27-3 lead early in the third quarter. Warhawks quarterback Chandler Rogers ran for two touchdowns and passed for 145 yards. UL Monroe managed only 228 yards on offense. Troy is tied with South Alabama for first place in the West Division. Troy finishes the regular season at Arkansas State and South Alabama has a home game against Old Dominion.

