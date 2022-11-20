Bale hopes Wales’ World Cup trip inspires next generations

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gareth Bale says he is ready to play against the United States in Wales’ first World Cup match since Pelé scored to give Brazil a 1-0 win in the 1958 quarterfinals. Bale is a five-time Champions League winner and three-time Spanish league champion and had a goal of lifting his national team to the same level he achieved at club level with Real Madrid. Wales reached the 2016 European Championship semifinals before losing to eventual champion Portugal and qualified for last year’s pandemic-delayed Euro 2020.

