Bolton’s 24 points lead No. 2 Gonzaga over No. 4 Kentucky

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Rasir Bolton scored 24 points, Drew Timme added 22 points, and No. 2 Gonzaga beat cold-shooting No. 4 Kentucky 88-72. Julian Strawther had 20 points and 14 rebounds for 3-1 Gonzaga. Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 points and 15 rebounds for 3-2 Kentucky, but the star player was in foul trouble much of the second half. Kentucky shot just 39% in the game, compared to 56% for Gonzaga. Kentucky coach John Calipari refused to play this game at Gonzaga’s home venue, the intimate McCarthey Athletic Center.

