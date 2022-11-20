Burrow throws 4 TD passes, Bengals rally past Steelers 37-30

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals rallied past Pittsburgh 37-30. The Bengals won for the fourth time in five games by relying heavily on backup running back Samaje Perine. Perine caught three touchdown passes for Cincinnati which lost starter Joe Mixon to a concussion in the second half. Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards on the day he became the third-fastest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career yards passing. Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett passed for 265 yards and a score but Pittsburgh’s offense sputtered for most of the second half.

