Collins scores 21, St. Louis defeats Providence 76-73

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Yuri Collins scored 21 points and Saint Louis beat Providence 76-73 in the third-place game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-off. A three-point play by Collins gave the Billikens a 74-73 lead with 26 seconds remaining. Providence’s Jared Bynum missed a jumper with six seconds left and Francis Okoro made two free throws for the Billikens with four seconds remaining. Collins had five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Billikens. Javonte Perkins scored 14 points and Okoro finished with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds. Bryce Hopkins scored 20 points for Providence.

