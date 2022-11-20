Fairleigh Dickinson wins 93-89 against VMI at JK54 Classic

FARMVILLE, Va. — Demetre Roberts and Grant Singleton scored 21 points each in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 93-89 win over VMI to wrap up the JK54 Classic. Roberts shot 5 for 15, making four 3-pointers, and going 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Knights. Singleton was 8 of 15 shooting, also making four 3-pointers. Heru Bligen added 19 points. Sean Conway finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Keydets. Asher Woods also scored 20 points and had five assists for VMI. Tyler Houser scored 15 points.

