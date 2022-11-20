Fudd leads No. 5 UConn to 91-69 win over No. 10 NC State

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 32 points and No. 5 UConn beat 10th-ranked North Carolina State 91-69 on Sunday in a game that started with a scary moment when longtime Huskies associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted after the national anthem. Dailey was attended to on the court by medical personnel for a few minutes before being taking off on a stretcher. Lou Lopez Senechal got going in the second half, scoring 12 points in the third quarter to turn the game into a rout. Nika Muhl had a career-high and school record 15 assists for the Huskies. Diamond Johnson finished with 14 points for the Wolfpack.

