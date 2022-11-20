Jones lifts Western Carolina over Lindenwood 90-88 in OT

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Russell Jones Jr. had a three-point play with six seconds remaining in overtime to rally Western Carolina to a 90-88 victory over Lindenwood. Tre Jackson led Western Carolina (4-2) with 19 points. He added six rebounds and four steals. Jones finished with 17 points and Tyzhaun Claude scored 16. Claude made a layup at the buzzer for Western Carolina to send the game to overtime tied at 80. Cam Burrell finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Lions (2-4).

