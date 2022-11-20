Kelly rallies No. 13 North Carolina women past James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half and No. 13 North Carolina rallied to defeat James Madison 76-65. Kiki Jefferson hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 points as the Dukes (3-2) took a 34-30 lead at halftime. But the Tar Heels hit four 3-pointers to grab the lead in the third quarter and made 12 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter to pull away. Eva Hodgson, a transfer from William and Mary where she lost to James Madison four times, hit four 3s and scored 18 for North Carolina. Jefferson had 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Dukes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.