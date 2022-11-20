Kings beat Pistons 137-129, extend winning streak to 6 games

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 33 points and seven assists and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to six games with a 137-129 win over the Detroit Pistons. Fox scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of free throws with 22.6 seconds remaining that extended Sacramento’s lead to six points. The Kings have won eight of their last 10 games after starting the season 0-4. Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, had 24 points. Bojan Bogdanovic added 21 points for Detriot, which has lost seven consecutive games and 10 of its last 11.

