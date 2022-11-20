New coach Saturday can’t solve familiar problems for Colts
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts finally got off to the fast start they’ve been talking about all season. And for three quarters, the defense looked superior to an opponent that opened the day with a share of the NFL’s best record. But over the final quarter, everything unraveled again under interim coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts defense wore down. Indy’s offense couldn’t convert scoring chances into touchdowns. And the Philadelphia Eagles ruined Saturday’s home debut by rallying for a 17-16 victory.